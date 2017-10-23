DPA Microphones Hires Jewel Kusek as General Manager

LONGMONT, COLO.—DPA Microphones, a Danish-based manufacturer of microphones, has brought on Jewel Kusek as its new general manager for its U.S. branch.

Kusek will be responsible for the strategic financial leadership of DPA, as well as oversee DPA operations for financing, human resources, sales, logistics and customer relations.

Kusek comes to DPA after working as controller for Next Level Resource Partners. She also has experience as vice president of accounting for Tristar Web Graphics and as a financial analyst for Hunting Energy Services.