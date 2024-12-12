DNAV Unveils New Service To Monitor Broadcast Facilities

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J.—Systems integrator DNAV has launched a broadcast monitoring service that remotely connects its field services team to broadcast facilities via the company’s self-architected cloud-based network operations center (NOC).

The D-NOC will provide 24/7 insight into the health and status of a broadcaster’s TV and/or radio operation via internet-protocol connection with all recommended hardware and software in the technology ecosystem, the company said.

DNAV offers tiered options with flexible parameters that can pair its regional field service representatives with a broadcaster’s existing in-house resources.

For example, one broadcaster can assign DNAV’s remote resources to monitor and analyze performance of master control operations and all related media workflows, including program ingest and playout automation, while another can rely on DNAV to oversee transmission to ensure transmitters are making licensed TPO and antenna systems maintain proper VSWR levels, the company said.

DNAV also offers resources to monitor STL connections (radio frequency and IP) and drill down to RF transmission components that can cause shorts in the transmission feed line, it said.

Broadcasters can also outsource most or all responsibilities to DNAV for complete oversight of performance from origination to transmission, including all command-and-control functions that bring the entire media ecosystem together. That is extensible to broadcast networks and station groups with hundreds of interconnected locations across North America and beyond.

“Every broadcast operation and facility workflow has its unique characteristics and every customer has a preference when it comes to the mix of technologies,” Daniel Hyatt, principal at DNAV, said. “That means offering a monitoring service that is customizable to the broadcaster’s pertinent needs. We are looking at each customer’s challenges, listening to their requests, learning their requirements and building solutions that effectively achieves their goals.”

Those goals can be as diverse as improving quality, ensuring greater on-air uptime or supplementing an existing in-house or third-party maintenance service with limited capabilities or service-level agreements, he said.

“We work with a lot of customers that have a certain level of support for a purchased system,” Hyatt said. “This is often surface-level support, which can be problematic in an area such as automation that is touching so many other parts of the media workflow. We bring the ability to engage with an existing support system and bring multiple vendors and services together to rapidly resolve a problem.”

DNAV regional field services team across North America can effectively “articulate the issues and dive into multiple related systems” to troubleshoot across the spectrum, DNAV principal Nick Straka said.

“We approach this from a proactive solutions perspective,” Straka said. “That extends beyond immediate problems and the ‘fire-drill’ approach to broadcast engineering. We are looking at performance trends, proactively spotting issues and enacting a troubleshooting plan to reconcile problems in advance.”

DNAV’s team can also drill deeper into the IT network infrastructure and other IP-connected systems, such as building control systems for lighting, HVAC and plant operations.

More information is available on the company’s website.