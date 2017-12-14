Disney to Buy 21st Century Fox Assets for $52.4B in Stock

NEW YORK—The Walt Disney Co. and 21st Century Fox have put pen to paper on the deal that will bring Fox film and TV studio, cable and international business assets under the Disney banner following speculation over the last couple of weeks. The deal, which is reported to be for $52.4 billion in stock, does not include the Fox Broadcast Network, its owned stations, Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, FS1, FS2 and the Big Ten Network, as Fox will look to spin off those assets to shareholders before the sale.

