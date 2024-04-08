Dish Media Launches PerformXP

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.—Dish Media has launched PerformXP, a cross-platform, impression-based solution for performance advertisers.

In announcing the launch, Dish explained that PerformXP offers a seamless solution for performance advertisers to execute digital media buys across both STB and CTV inventory via one insertion order. The solution is designed to provide clients the necessary data for targeted outcomes and attribution and it offers real-time reporting across all inventory, empowering buyers to more effectively measure campaigns, Dish said.

"Precision and efficiency are at the core of what we offer with PerformXP,” said John Rinaldo, general manager, Dish Media. “Direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands and marketers need partners who can navigate the intersection of linear and streaming media. PerformXP meets those needs with cross-platform, impression-based executions across our entire portfolio of premium linear and CTV inventory. Additionally, it offers real-time data and transparency, which are essential for precise attribution and campaign measurement.”

This new offering from Dish Media is powered by Dish Connected. It provides buyers enhanced scale and coverage across Dish’s owned and operated properties.