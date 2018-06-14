Discovery to Locate Global HQ at Park Avenue, New York

NEW YORK—Discovery has chosen New York City’s Flatiron district for its new global headquarters, and will spend $16 million to expand its facility in Loudon County, Va.

The company will consolidate several New York office location in the new space at 230 Park Ave. South and aims to begin moving to the new space in fall 2019 following renovation of the new facility. The move will continue through mid-2020.

“The New Discovery is transforming into a different kind of global media company, and where and how we work is a critical foundation for our future success and growth,” said David Zaslav, president and chief executive of Discovery.

The new headquarters will have an open floor plan and loft-like features, including exposed ceilings and natural light, Discovery said. Plans also call for a ground-floor studio and production space and a rooftop terrace.

Discovery will maintain a national operations headquarters in Knoxville, Tenn., the former home of Scripps Networks Interactive. Discovery acquired Scripps in March 2018.

Separately, Ralph Northam, governor of Virginia, today announced Discovery will invest $16 million to expand its global technology and operations hub in Loudoun County. The product will create 240 new jobs.

Virginia approved a $500,000 grant from its Commonwealth Opportunity Fund to assist Discovery with the project. The Loudon County Board of Supervisors will vote on a $500,000 to match, the governor’s office said.