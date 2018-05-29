Discovery to shut London playout hub

LONDON--Discovery plans to shut its West London playout hub as it moves to the cloud, with the loss of 100 jobs.

However, it will continue to employ 1,300 people in the UK, and will look to develop the playout centre as a hub for sport and live broadcasting.

[Read: Discovery Finishes Move To Cloud For U.S. Network Playout]

In a statement, Discovery said: "We are in the process of moving the playout of our non-live channels to the cloud and consolidating the physical broadcast centre into one facility, based in Sterling, Virginia. This is part of our vision to move to a more agile operational technology model."

The broadcaster insists the move has "nothing to do with Brexit and everything to do with technology innovation."

"This migration to the cloud is a global initiative that has been underway for a while."