Discovery deploys Front Porch Digital DIVArchive to support deep archiving

Discovery Communications has implemented the Front Porch Digital DIVArchive content storage management solution at its Silver Spring, MD, post-production facility to support deep archiving of all production assets.

Discovery is in the process of expanding its use of DIVArchive to seamlessly manipulate and move media files wherever they need to go, from post production to origination­. Discovery runs DIVArchive at four additional operations around the world and is currently working on a comprehensive, enterprisewide plan for replicating, securing and preserving its media assets. The plan will be easier to implement and maintain with DIVArchive as the common content storage management platform. The project will also require more extensive use of Front Porch Digital's DIVAnet wide area network solution, which currently supports disaster recovery for Discovery's Sterling, VA, network origination facility.

At Discovery's Silver Spring facility, DIVArchive is in use around the clock to move a heavy load of high-bit-rate DNxHD files. The Front Porch Digital solution interfaces with TransMedia Dynamics MAM to support reversioning to suit regulatory, timing and advertising requirements of playout worldwide. Discovery's deep archive is housed on a DIVArchive-controlled StorageTek SL8500 LTO3 data tape library with 4000 slots.

