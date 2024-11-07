DirecTV Upgrades User Interface for Gemini, Gemini Air

DirecTV is making another signficant user experience enhancement to its Gemini and Gemini Air streaming devices with the launch of the new DirecTV My Apps Carousel.

The upgrade follows the rollout of the Your TV carousel on Gemini devices earlier this year.

The new DirecTV My Apps Carousel aggregates the most-watched trending on-demand and live content from popular third-party streaming apps and puts them in an easy-to-navigate, user-friendly format, the company said.

In addition to having all their favorite apps in one place, users can order the apps in the carousel based on personal preference, making this ideal for both content-bingers and sports fans alike. It is also designed to eliminate the problem of finding a user’s favorite programming, DirecTV reported.

The DirecTV My Apps carousel is available for a limited amount of existing customers at launch on Nov. 7 but will be available to all Gemini and Gemini Air users in the weeks to come.