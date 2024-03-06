Survey: Socializing Is a Big Part of Sports Viewing

In the runup to March Madness, DirecTV has released new sports viewership survey data that highlights the importance of social activities in the popularity of sports viewing.

The survey from DirecTV Advertising and DirecTV for Business, which dives into the diverse habits, preferences, and behaviors of sports viewers, found that a staggering 84% of surveyed sports viewers reported watching live sports events with friends or family each week.

The survey also found that 73% did so to socialize, 72% to enjoy good food and drinks, and 57% to share the excitement with fellow fans – all of which underscores the importance of social connections and communal experiences in the sports-watching ecosystem.

Given the social aspect of sports viewing, the survey also found high levels of out-of-home viewing. A quarter of sports viewers opt for out-of-home viewing experiences for various reasons. Primarily, 73% cherish socializing with friends and family, while 72% savor good food and drinks. Additionally, 57% enjoy the camaraderie of fellow fans, and 44% see it as an opportunity to meet new people.

Interestingly, the survey found that these viewers weren’t generally watching incidentally or due to home viewing limitations. It found that 42% were catching the game while out and only 11% unable to access it at home.

Another important data point for advertisers is the close relationship of sports and snacks. Two in five reported ordering food from their phones while watching live events. Notably, college basketball fans were particularly active, with 58% placing a mobile food order at least once. The most-ordered items include pizza, burgers, fries, sandwiches, wings, and tacos.

The survey also addressed the issue of ad overload. The top 30% of live sports viewers accounted for nearly 85% of time spent viewing sports content, which the researchers noted means that some viewers may be bombarded with the same ads, while others may not see them at all.

Addressable ad solutions can help overcome that problem, the study found. Addressable advertising solutions, such as the ones offered by DirecTV, allow advertisers to target specific audience segments to optimize reach and frequency, yielding significant improvements in both incremental reach and viewer frequency. On average, these campaigns yield a +48% incremental reach of light & medium TV viewers and a +125% light & medium TV viewer frequency lift.