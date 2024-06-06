DirecTV Advertising Unveils New Slate of Ad Capabilities

NEW YORK—DirecTV Advertising has unveiled a new slate of product enhancements to its portfolio of advanced advertising solutions, that include investments in data collaboration, guaranteed incremental reach with Addressable RFO and other developments.

“After running hundreds of successful campaigns that help ensure that heavy viewers are not bombarded with the same ad over and over again, while also helping to reach light TV viewers, we’re excited to be able to guarantee incremental reach for clients utilizing our Addressable RFO technology,” said Amy Leifer, chief advertising sales officer at DirecTV Advertising. “Additionally, as the market shifts and more content is being consumed on CTV devices, we’ve transformed our business to be more digital and streaming-centric, providing clients with the most premium, brand-safe inventory, more targeting options, better transparency, and working with industry-leading clean room solutions so that advertisers can better utilize their own data across our platforms.”

The enhanced product offerings include:

Guaranteed Incremental Reach with Addressable RFO. DirecTV Advertising is now guaranteeing incremental reach for advertisers who utilize their Addressable Reach-Frequency Optimization (RFO) to enhance their national TV buys. RFO combines the company’s proprietary data, viewership insights and addressable technology to help advertisers maximize reach, optimize frequency, and balance impression distribution against their TV campaigns.

Investing in Data Collaboration through Clean Room Solutions. DirecTV Advertising is enhancing its DirecTV Advantage data suite with clean room technology to help advertisers and agencies better securely match and analyze different datasets in a privacy-centric way. DirecTV Advantage’s clean room solution is currently integrated with AWS Clean Rooms, InfoSum, LiveRamp, Snowflake and is expanding integrations in the future with other providers, such as Epsilon Clean Room. This will help to facilitate better matching, insights, and results all while keeping customer data safe and secure.

Enhancing Brand Safety Through Contextual Targeting. DirecTV Advertising’s enhanced contextual solutions allow brands to air within endemic content, without needing to rely on audience data. Utilizing rich contextual signals such as network, genre and rating, DirecTV Advertising empowers brands to target content on a more granular level to boost relevancy and maximize engagement across live and VOD content. Advertisers can verify where their ads have run with transparent reporting through multiple verification partners, with DirecTV offering series-level reporting through Publica by IAS just later this year.