DirecTV, Fox Reach New Carriage Deal
The agreement averted a major blackout of sports and other programming on DirecTV
LOS ANGELES AND EL SEGUNDO, Calif.—After nearly a week of sparing in the media, Fox Corporation and DirecTV reached a multi-year distribution agreement on December 3 for FS1, FS2, Big Ten Network, Fox Deportes, Fox Soccer Plus, and a new retransmission consent agreement for each of the local Fox Television Stations across DirecTV, DirecTV STREAM, and U-verse.
Fox had warned on November 28 that its networks and stations would go dark at midnight Friday December 2 if a new agreement was not reached.
The retransmission consent agreement applies to local FOX owned-and-operated TV stations, including broadcast duopolies in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, Houston, Washington, D.C., Phoenix, Seattle-Tacoma, Minneapolis-St. Paul, and Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne; as well as single FOX stations serving Philadelphia, Atlanta, Tampa-St. Petersburg, Detroit, Milwaukee, Austin, and Gainesville.
As usual, financial terms were not disclosed.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
