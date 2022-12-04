DirecTV, Fox Reach New Carriage Deal

LOS ANGELES AND EL SEGUNDO, Calif.—After nearly a week of sparing in the media, Fox Corporation and DirecTV reached a multi-year distribution agreement on December 3 for FS1, FS2, Big Ten Network, Fox Deportes, Fox Soccer Plus, and a new retransmission consent agreement for each of the local Fox Television Stations across DirecTV, DirecTV STREAM, and U-verse.

Fox had warned on November 28 that its networks and stations would go dark at midnight Friday December 2 if a new agreement was not reached.

The retransmission consent agreement applies to local FOX owned-and-operated TV stations, including broadcast duopolies in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, Houston, Washington, D.C., Phoenix, Seattle-Tacoma, Minneapolis-St. Paul, and Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne; as well as single FOX stations serving Philadelphia, Atlanta, Tampa-St. Petersburg, Detroit, Milwaukee, Austin, and Gainesville.

As usual, financial terms were not disclosed.