DirecTV Expands NFL Sunday Ticket Streaming

EL SEGUNDO, CALIF.—Football is almost back, and as teams are getting ready for the upcoming season DirecTV's NFLSundayTicket.TVU service has announced it's growing its roster of people who utilize its streaming package. College students at two-year institutions are now able to receive the package that was previously available to students just at four-year schools. In addition, more devices will have the capability to provide the streaming package, including Apple TVs. NFLSundayTicket.TVU allows users who do not have the ability to install a dish, or live in an area withtou DirecTV access, to stream out-of-market NFL games.

TVT sister publication Multichannel News has the full story here.