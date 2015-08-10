DirecTV To Offer NFL Sunday Ticket Live as Standalone OTT

EL SEGUNDO, CALIF. – Preseason games may have just gotten underway this past weekend, but DirecTV and the NFL are kicking off the 2015 season in a big way. DirecTV has announced that it is expanding its NFL Sunday Ticket package to more fans by making its live streaming service, NFLSundayTicket.tv, available to apartment dwellers who may not be able to bolt a dish to the side of their home.



The popular package offers every live out-of-market NFL game every Sunday. The live streaming service is now expanded to include residents of apartments, condominiums and town homes who are not receiving DirecTV service, or customers who were not able to install a DirecTV dish due to an obstruction or other restriction. In addition, DirecTV is offering the service to students at four-year universities at an exclusive price.

NFLSundayTicket.tv packages start at $49.99/month for four months and are accessible via computers, tablets, smartphones or other connected devices, including Xbox One, Xbox 360, Sony PS3, Sony PS4, Roku and Chromecast. Customers can add the Red Zone Channel and DirecTV Fantasy Zone as part of the NFLSundayTicket.tv Max package, which runs $89.99/month. Students can purchase the live streaming service for $24.99/month.

To subscribe for NFLSundayTicket.tv, consumers must visit nflsundayticket.tv online to see if they are eligible for the standalone streaming service. More information on the verification process is offered here.

DirecTV’s offer follows an announcement from earlier on Monday recognizing a new partnership between the NFL and Twitter.