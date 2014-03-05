Digital Nirvana to Show Monitor IQ at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Digital Nirvana will show Monitor IQ multi-channel signal monitoring, logging, compliance and archiving for broadcasting. Monitor IQ provides centralized management, automatic ad detection, and a director's audio track. It accepts multiple HD/SD signals and exports a wide range of file formats.



Digital Nirvana will also show its AnyStream IQ cloud-based OTT monitoring system that provides reliable monitoring of OTT content to ensure that live streams are up and running. This browser-based system monitors for quality issues like loss of video or audio as well as compliance issues like loss of FCC mandated closed captions.



Also on display will be the next-generation of MediaPro, an affordable solution for repurposing and rebroadcasting encrypted HD content to multiple platforms. Multiple users in news and sports departments can collaborate, record from one to hundreds of channels, and then edit, annotate and publish content in real time. It encrypts HD content and supports: SDI, ASI, IP, QAM, and ATSC.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



Digital Nirvana will be in booth SU11017.