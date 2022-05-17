Digital Nirvana Hires Jim Daves as Senior Director of Sales

FREMONT, Calif.—Digital Nirvana, a provider of media monitoring and metadata generation services, has announced that Jim Daves has joined the company as its new senior director of sales. In this role, he oversees sales to the MVPD and broadcast TV markets.

"Jim has extensive experience in selling innovative solutions to MVPDs and broadcasters and over the years has built strong relationships with high-level executives at many of the most prominent organizations in that market," said Russell Wise, senior vice president at Digital Nirvana. "Having Jim on board is a win for Digital Nirvana and for the media companies that rely on us to make their jobs faster and easier."

Daves has been in the business for more than 35 years. His sales expertise spans numerous hardware and software product lines associated with video and high-speed data services, interactive television, voice, OTT, IPTV, and wireless solutions.

Daves is based in Atlanta and reports to Wise.