MediaRadar: Digital Advertising Hit $68B in 2022, Surpassing TV

As networks work to finish their upfront deals, new data highlights the ongoing importance of online video for advertisers, with MediaRadar reporting that the category grew by 86% in 2022 to $28.2 billion and that digital advertising easily surpassed spending on TV.

To understand the state of TV and video advertising entering the Upfront and NewFront season, MediaRadar analyzed a data sample of the ad spend from national broadcasts and cable TV ads in 2022 and found that digital advertising accounted for $68 billion or 47% of the total $144 billion ad spend on digital, print and TV. That easily outpaced TV, which comprised 41% the total spending in 2022.

(Image credit: MediaRadar)

Top categories investing in TV ads mirrored those in digital, with the top-5 largely consisting of finance, media & entertainment, retail, and tech sectors. However, except for media and entertainment, TV investment in these sectors witnessed a YoY decrease.

The study also found: