DFT to Unveil Scanity HDR Scanner at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, DFT will unveil its Scanity HDR film scanner, which delivers high dynamic range for black and white film materials, unprecedented variable speeds, versatility, horizontal and vertical image stability for safe film handling.



Scanity HDR facilitates ingest of difficult dense black and white materials at real-time speeds using a patented triple-exposure technology, which is executed once, in real-time 2K or up to 15 fps in 4K. It creates significant time and cost benefits and allows access to previously unseen details from the high and lowlights of the film at extraordinary speeds.



DFT will also showcase its Phantom II software transfer engine solution designed for ingesting and managing Spirit HD data transfers. This software engine is supported by SUSE 11+, which provides a futureproof data transfer strategy and fast interfacing to SAN and NAS solutions.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



DFT will be in booth SL15123.