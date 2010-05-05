Deutsche Telekom to Launch Germany’s First 3D Broadcasts

BONN, GERMANY: Germany’s largest telecom company will provide the country’s first public demonstration of 3DTV. Deutsche Telekom will broadcast a live hockey match between Germany and the United States in 3D over its IPTV network this Friday, IPTV News said.



Games have recently been captured in 3D by Sky’s German division, Sky Deutschland and provided to small, private audiences. Deutsche Telekom provided no further detail on its plans to launch full 3DTV availability in the future, nor did it say if there would be 3D coverage of the FIFA World Cup this summer. The soccer cup is the impetus for 3DTV launches in the United States and in Great Britain.

-- Deborah D. McAdams

