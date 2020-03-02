Densitron Names Mark Brown Head of Sales, Operations in Americas

KENT, U.K.—Densitron has announced the hiring of Mark Brown to the position of director of sales and operations for the Americas.

In his new role, Brown will be tasked with expanding the global reach of Densitron’s control surfaces, control systems, monitors and displays, including exploring new markets for the Intelligent Display System platform, which combines hardware and software for broadcasters to connect, control and automate devices and activities in and around the studio.

Brown comes to Densitron after holding senior positions at QuickLogic, OKI Semiconductor and ChipX. He also has experience in sales at California Eastern Laboratories and served as the vice president of business development and sales at MMB Networks.

“Mark’s unique background and extensive relationships across the Americas will help bring Densitron’s game-changing control surfaces and control systems to new markets and customers,” said Simon Jones, managing director of Densitron. “We are hugely excited by the potential to raise awareness of our entire product range, and Mark will be an integral part of this next major stage of our development.”