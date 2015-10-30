Deadline for Product Innovation Award Nominations Extended to Nov. 6

NEW YORK—The deadline for submitting nominations for the 2015 NewBay Media Product Innovation Awards has been extended to Friday Nov. 6.

The PIA program, launched in 2013, recognizes excellence in manufacturing of products to serve the television and professional video sectors, as well as the broadcast and online radio industries. Manufacturers pay a fee to be considered. Winners are selected by a panel of professional users based on the description provided by manufacturers via a nomination form.

Evaluation criteria include innovation of concept and design, creative use of technology, price value and suitability for use in a broadcast TV/pro video or broadcast/online radio environment.

Awards will be given by TV Technology, Digital Video, Video Edge, Government Video, Radio World and Radio magazines.

All products nominated, whether chosen for an award or not, are featured in a special Product Innovation Awards Program Guide, distributed in digital edition form in early December to the many thousands of readers of those titles.

Nominate a product or learn more here. See last year’s Guide.

Winners will be announced shortly after Thanksgiving.