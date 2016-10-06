David Ross Named Ottawa CEO of the Year

IROQUOIS, ONTARIO, CANADA—Ross Video CEO David Ross has been named “CEO of the Year” by the Ottawa Chamber of Commerce. He’ll be honored at the Best Ottawa Business awards hosted by the Chamber and the Ottawa Business Journal. The award will be presented Nov. 10 at a black tie gala attended by about 800 business leaders.



“What a huge honor, this award isn’t just for technology but any business—and Ottawa is a really big and amazing city. When I looked at the list of previous recipients, it was even more stunning given the legendary people that have received this award before me.”



Ross won the award based on the long-term expansion of the 42-year-old company that also picked up an Emmy award earlier this year. The company of 640 employees has achieved an average growth of 18 percent a year over 25 consecutive years. That growth has included 12 acquisitions in seven years, all internally financed.



Ross has lived in Ottawa since 1991, and also operates Ross Video’s manufacturing facility—one of the largest in Eastern Ontario, in his hometown of Iroquois. Ross has a global reach selling products and services into more than 100 countries every year and has additional significant offices in Virginia Beach, Sunnyvale Calif., London England, and Singapore.



Recently Ross also diversified into creating the television productions themselves, producing close to 1000 games and events this year for major American broadcasters.



Inspired to further give back to his community, after giving more than $100,000 to the United Way over the years, Ross Video is expanding a Ross charitable fund that will focus on youth and technology. He is also an enthusiastic supporter of Science Fairs after holding several national titles when he was a youth. In his spare time he’s an avid triathlete enjoying the many events the region has to offer.



Ross dedicated the award to others who supported him since his father, John Ross, started the company in the basement of their Montreal home. The elder Ross was named an Officer of the Order of Canada in 2012.



“There’s no way I’d have been named CEO of the Year without the support, spanning a quarter century, of some wonderfully intelligent and dedicated people.”





