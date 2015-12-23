Dave Arland to Head Indiana Broadcasters Association

INDIANAPOLIS—Broadcasting and electronics industry veteran Dave Arland will become executive director of the Indiana Broadcasters Association in January, with the decision by the IBA’s board of directors to select Carmel, Ind.-based Arland Communications as the organization’s association management firm.



“Our state’s broadcasters provide an invaluable service to listeners and viewers when seconds really matter—such as during weather emergencies or when breaking news impacts a local community. The Indiana Broadcasters Association and its more than 300 members cover the Hoosier state with local, reliable service that millions depend on every day,” Arland said. “We’re honored to assume a management role for the IBA, which works to strengthen the broadcasting industry throughout Indiana.”



A former Indianapolis broadcaster on WIBC, WIRE, WXTZ, and WAJC radio, Arland’s firm also works closely with clients such as the Advanced Television Systems Committee, the Pearl TV partnership of media companies, and LG Electronics on advanced broadcasting technologies. Arland is immediate past-chairman of the Indiana Broadcast Pioneers committee of the IBA and also is a board member of WFYI Public Media, which operates WFYI Channel 20 and WFYI FM-90.



ArlandCom’s five-member team has more than 30 years of communications experience and includes Account Director and former radio broadcaster Sam Klemet, Creative Director Joshua Phelps, Production Coordinator Nicole Wilson, and assistant Kellie Beadle.



“The IBA will become one of our key clients and the perfect complement to the technology organizations and companies we already represent. As enhancements continue to be made to broadcasting, the fundamental benefits remain—the ability to reach thousands of listeners and viewers with a single broadcast,” Arland said. “We plan to work cooperatively on behalf of Indiana’s broadcasters and represent their interests at the Indiana Statehouse and in Washington, D.C.



