Dalet Announces Significant Upgrades to Its Product Line

PARIS—Dalet has announced significant updates across its media logistics, AI-driven production and IP ingest and playout product line involving Dalet Flex, Dalet Media Cortex and Dalet Brio.

The updates are designed to support the industry’s continued transition towards flexible hybrid and cloud workflows for remote production and work-from-home scenarios, Dalet said.

As part of the improvements, robust APIs and Integration Panels simplify collaboration with creative tools like Adobe’s Premiere Pro and enterprise applications like Salesforce and Slack.

“These new capabilities help our customers to not only hurdle the challenges of a workplace in transition, but be better prepared for any future disruptions,” stated Bea Alonso, chief market officer, Dalet. “Our customer experience is at the heart of development and Dalet is delivering highly adaptive tools that improve media workflows and the overall business outcome. We look forward to rolling out these capabilities to our customers and showcasing them in person at CABSAT2021 (stand Z2H) and IBC2021 (suite 1BS21) events as well as virtually at Dalet Connect.”

Dalet Flex centralizes production, distribution and archiving workflows into a configurable content management application that makes it easier and less expensive to manage, package and distribute content.

As part of the updates, the new FlexXTEND Panel provides enhanced NLE integration with creative tools such as Adobe Premiere Pro. The panel features full search and content discovery with free text searching for general queries; advanced filters and sorting for targeted queries against any metadata, and saved searches for common queries, the company said.

Improvements have also been made to the Dalet Brio ingest and playout platform, which provides media companies a smooth transition path to full IP production workflows. Offering maximum flexibility for creating and delivering content across hybrid infrastructures, Dalet Brio supports greater density with more ingest and playout streams, making it even easier and faster for companies to migrate operations to IP without disrupting existing workflows that still rely on SDI. Smarter workload distribution and core optimizations around HD and UHD increase density and propel an overall smoother ingest and playout workflow for high resolution productions.

The Dalet Media Cortex AI service platform leverages cognitive services and machine learning to offer Dalet customers powerful speech to text, object recognition, facial recognition and automated subtitling services. Recent additions include APIs to translate captions while preserving timing information, eliminating the need to manually re-time translated captions.

Additionally, the integrated caption editor now flags infringements around timing, line and character overlaps in real-time allowing users to address visual issues early on in the production process. A complement to both Dalet’s Media Workflows and News solutions, Dalet Media Cortex will also ship as part of the AI-powered newsroom starter pack for the soon-to-be-released Dalet Pyramid - Dalet’s next generation Unified News Operations.

“AI is becoming more pervasive in media production and at Dalet, we continue to integrate across offerings, helping customers do their jobs...better,” Bea adds. “Metadata, which is critical for AI workflows, is at the heart of all our platforms. We have expertise in leveraging it to propel productivity-enhancing AI workflows like real-time recommendation of indexed content for storytellers and automatic creation of subtitles for content destined for global audiences.”