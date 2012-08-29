Custom Consoles’ Media Wall Makes European Debut at IBC2012

Custom Consoles will be on the exhibition floor with its Media Wall monitor display supports, available in a range of sizes to accommodate large or small arrays of flat-panel monitors and ancillary equipment. Easy to install and expand, Media Wall incorporates height-adjustable horizontal beams suspended between 2.3-meter-high aluminum columns. Large and small display panels, or a mixture of sizes, can be attached to the horizontal beam sections using pivoting VESA and plasma-mount fittings. Horizontal cable trunking is provided at the rear of each beam and vertical trunking at the rear of each column to accommodate power and video cables. Equipment pods with 19-inch racking behind removable vented panels can be incorporated at floor level.



Custom Consoles will also feature updates to its Module-R product range of control-room furniture, which allows customers to create efficient and attractive control-room desks from a selection of standard interlocking elements. These include single-bay, dual-bay and triple-bay desk sections with front or rear access; work surfaces in matching widths; corner desk sections in 90-, 45- or 30-degree angles with integral worktops; a slide-out keyboard drawer; equipment pods with 3U, 6U or 8U capacity; a 19-inch storage pedestal and 27U equipment bay.



A new feature of Module-R is a redesigned steel-and-aluminum vertical support with internal cable ducts. The new legs provide improved strength and stability and allow easier relocation. Module-R furniture is available as off-the-shelf units in beech, cherry, maple or oak finish with a choice of hard-wearing arabesque, black or blue marmoleum worktops. Cabinet construction is in veneered MDF with continuous brush-strip edging and easy cable access.



Stand: 3.A54