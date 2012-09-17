Cuddihy Joins NAB Television Board

WASHINGTON, D.C.– The National Association of Broadcasters announced that Kevin Cuddihy, president of the Univision Television Group at Univision Communications, a media company that targets Hispanic Americans, joins the NAB Television Board. Cuddihy assumes the seat vacated by Univision's Executive Vice President and General Counsel Doug Kranwinkle.

Cuddihy currently oversees operations for the Univision Television Group’s 62 owned-and-operated television stations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, including programming and collaboration with Univision's other media assets. He previously served as executive vice president of TV advertising sales for Univision Local Media, joining the company in 2009.

His other qualifying experience includes eight years at Comcast Spotlight Sales, leaving as senior vice president of Advertising Sales. Prior to that he was with the CBS Station Group, where he served in several sales roles as well as VP/GM of WNDY-Indianapolis.