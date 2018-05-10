CTA Promotes Koenig to VP-Market Research

ARLINGTON, VA—The Consumer Technology Association has promoted Steve Koenig to Vice President, Market Research. A 14-year veteran of CTA, he most recently served as Senior Director, Market Research.

"We are thrilled to recognize the success and outstanding contributions Steve has delivered to the tech sector and CTA," said Gary Shapiro, president & CEO, CTA. "Not only does he provide invaluable insight and analysis for our organization, our members and the tech industry, Steve exemplifies the best of CTA with exceptional leadership, infectious passion and a commitment to teamwork..

Koenig oversees CTA Market Research, the most comprehensive source of sales data, forecasts, consumer research and historical trends for the consumer technology industry. Under his leadership, CTA now produces more than 30 research reports a year on emerging topics including artificial intelligence, smart cities, smart home technology and international trends, as well as market data analysis, industry forecasts and business intelligence.

Koenig speaks and writes frequently on technology trends and their impact on consumer behavior, and has been quoted in Bloomberg, USA Today, Washington Post and more. He presents Tech Trends to Watch at CES and CES Asia.

Koenig joined CTA in 2004 and previously served as an analyst with several research firms, including NPD Group, and as a senior editor at Computer Retail Week. Koenig holds a bachelor's degree in marketing from the University of North Texas.