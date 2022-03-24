Crackle Plus AVOD Services to Get 2,500+ Hours of BBC Studios' Content

COS COB, Conn.—Screen Media Ventures has inked a multi-year content deal with BBC Studios that will bring more than 2,500 hours of premium content to all current and future Crackle Plus streaming services, including Crackle, Popcornflix, and Chicken Soup for the Soul.

Screen Media is owned by the VOD streaming services operator, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, which also owns Crackle Plus.

Screen Media is the exclusive supplier of original content to Crackle Plus streaming services.

This announcement comes on the heels of another major deal between the two sides that saw the exclusive rights to the popular series "Sherlock" go to Crackle Plus, which operates AVOD streaming services.

More than 300 hours of content will be available to viewers for free on various Crackle Plus streaming services beginning in April. More content will be added each month throughout the multi-year agreement.

“The BBC has been producing highly sought-after content for years and we expect this content to perform exceptionally well on our streaming services,” said William J. Rouhana Jr, chief executive officer of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “The long-term nature of this agreement enables us to plan ahead to maximize the value of the content to our viewers as well as our advertisers, the BBC, and us.”

Dina Vangelisti, executive vice president, content sales, BBC Studios said: “Through this multi-year partnership with Screen Media, we are making it even easier for customers to discover and access our robust programming catalog. The best of British content has never been easier to find in the Americas, and we’re excited by this new relationship with a leading AVOD service.”