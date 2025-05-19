Netflix to Stream 'Sesame Street’

Netflix and PBS have announced new deals with Sesame Workshop that will see new episodes of “Sesame Street” stream on Netflix and air on PBS Kids.

The deals came amid concerns over the future of “Sesame Street” following cutbacks to public media funding and the e nd of an output deal with Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max streaming service that had been airing new episodes along with PBS.

Unlike the Max deal, the new agreements call for new episodes to air on PBS stations the same day they start streaming on Netflix.

In announcing the deal, Netflix said the program “is coming to Netflix later this year, with ‘Sesame Street’s’ all-new, reimagined 56th season — plus 90 hours of previous episodes from previous seasons — available to audiences worldwide.”

The streamer also promised notable changes to the show. “The new season will feature fresh format changes and the return of fan-favorite segments like Elmo’s World and Cookie Monster’s Foodie Truck,” Netflix said. “Expect new ways to play along as Cookie Monster opens his very own Cookie Cart on Sesame Street, and explore Abby’s Fairy Garden, a home to surprising and delightful magical creatures.”

PBS said the new deal for “Sesame Street” will include these features:

New episodes will be released on PBS stations, the PBS Kids Channel, and across PBS Kids digital platforms.

An expanded collection of 25 new and library episodes will be available to stream across PBS Kids digital platforms. New episodes will also be available on Netflix the same day.

New games will be added to the growing library of 25-plus “Sesame Street” games available on pbskids.org and the PBS Kids Games app.

Full episodes and clips will be available on the PBS Kids YouTube Channel.

Sesame Workshop and PBS Kids will expand the existing library of parent and educator resources on PBS Kids for Parents and PBS LearningMedia.

An evergreen toolkit of “Sesame Street’-related assets will be available to PBS stations to support their local sustainability and public service efforts.

“I strongly believe that our educational programming for children is one of the most important aspects of our service to the American people, and ‘Sesame Street’ has been an integral part of that critical work for more than half a century,” said Paula Kerger, president and CEO, PBS. “We’re proud to continue our partnership in the pursuit of having a profound impact on the lives of children for years to come.”

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) and PBS, this partnership ensures PBS’s ability to continue making this programming and providing it for free and without commercials the same day as the episodes become available on Netflix the same day, the networks aid.

“This unique public-private partnership ensures children in communities across the U.S. continue to have free access on PBS Kids to the Sesame Street they love,” said Sherrie Westin, CEO, Sesame Workshop. “This combined support advances our mission and ensures we can help all children—everywhere—grow smarter, stronger, and kinder.