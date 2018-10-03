CP Communications Taps Ken Dillard to Head Up Sales

NEW YORK--Live events production company CP Communications has hired Ken Dillard, a 30-year broadcast veteran as its new vice president of North American sales. Dillard comes to CP from IP-based live video solutions provider TVU Networks, where he served nearly three years as vice president of sales, North America. Before that, he held senior sales management roles at Dejero, Statmon Technologies Group and Harris Corporation, as well as Avid, where he gained insights into the unique needs of news production operations.

Dillard’s first duty is to help its industry partner Mobile Viewpoint, a Netherlands’ based provider of IP transport solutions strengthen its presence in the North American market. Along with providing Mobile Viewpoint products on a standalone basis, CP Communications’ Red House Streaming division will also develop solutions and services powered by Mobile Viewpoint’s products.

“CP Communications has thrived for more than 30 years primarily based on word-of-mouth, growing our business through referrals based on the confidence our customers have in us,” said Kurt Heitmann, CEO of CP Communications. “It’s exciting to think how much further we can take our company with the addition of a sales leader of Ken’s caliber, proactively bringing new problem-solving offerings to our customers while delivering the same level of service they expect from CP Communications. Ken’s established industry relationships and background in bonded cellular, streaming and newsgathering make him the ideal person to build our Mobile Viewpoint business and help our customers bring IP-based media transport into their operations.”