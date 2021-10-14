CP Communications Makes Personnel Moves
By Phil Kurz
The moves include the promotion of Lowell Beckner to vice president of Red House Streaming and general manager of CP Communications St. Petersburg (CPSP)
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—CP Communications today announced several personnel moves, including the promotion of Lowell Beckner to vice president of Red House Streaming and general manager of CP Communications St. Petersburg (CPSP).
The company has also promoted Jason Proskurin to technical director for RHS and sales administrator of CP Communications.
Joining the company are Beth Weber as senior producer for RHS and Tabitha Coleman as controller for CP.
Aaron Segarra has been named vice president of sales and marketing, overseeing all marketing and sales efforts for CP and the RHS brand. He will work from CP’s New York office.
“As an organization, we are continually pushing forward the boundaries of broadcast and live event production. We successfully launched our subsidiary, Red House Streaming, during the pandemic, and we are now positioned as the go-to for production in the Tampa Bay market,” said CP CEO Kurt Heitmann. “That success is made possible by our hard-working and dedicated staff. These promotions and new hires reflect that effort and the company’s continued growth.”
More information is available on the company’s website.
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.
