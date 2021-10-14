CP Communications Makes Personnel Moves

Lowell Beckner is now vice president of Red House Streaming and general manager of CPSP.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—CP Communications today announced several personnel moves, including the promotion of Lowell Beckner to vice president of Red House Streaming and general manager of CP Communications St. Petersburg (CPSP).

The company has also promoted Jason Proskurin to technical director for RHS and sales administrator of CP Communications.

Joining the company are Beth Weber as senior producer for RHS and Tabitha Coleman as controller for CP.

Aaron Segarra has been named vice president of sales and marketing, overseeing all marketing and sales efforts for CP and the RHS brand. He will work from CP’s New York office.

“As an organization, we are continually pushing forward the boundaries of broadcast and live event production. We successfully launched our subsidiary, Red House Streaming, during the pandemic, and we are now positioned as the go-to for production in the Tampa Bay market,” said CP CEO Kurt Heitmann. “That success is made possible by our hard-working and dedicated staff. These promotions and new hires reflect that effort and the company’s continued growth.”