CP Communications Coordinates RF For MLB All-Star Game

DENVER—CP Communications provided RF coordination and an extensive lineup of equipment to ESPN, Fox and MLB earlier this month for coverage of the 2021 All-Star Game from Coors Field in Denver, the company announced today.

To coordinate RF usage effectively CP Communications began planning its strategy early, securing 1,108 frequencies, covering RF video system, audio, return video, paint control, intercoms and two-way radio applications, it said.

The company worked from its flagship HD21 production truck, providing services for the Home Run Derby July 12 on ESPN, the Red Carpet All-Star at McGregor Square July 13 on MLB Network, the All-Star Game July 13 on Fox and the three-day MLB Draft at Bellco Theatre in Denver July 11-13 on ESPN and MLB Network, it said.

The 23 members of the CP Communications in Denver also assisted with the three networks’ on-site studio shows as well as assisting other clients, including ESPN Radio, Sirius XM Radio and the MLB Commissioner’s Office.

“Over four days, we coordinated between three networks in multiple venues producing event coverage plus regularly scheduled network programming,” said Michael Mason, president of CP Communications. “Coordination was an essential part of our game plan. The All-Star Game is one of the most high-profile events in professional sports, and we delivered high-quality support for all of our clients.”

The company provided support for 16 RF handheld cameras, including two FlyCam systems, two Megaladon Sony cameras, a Sony HDC-P50 on a MoVI camera rig, a SteadiCam and batting cage POVs.

It also coordinated 60 wireless mics used throughout the event by reports and other talent, umpires, coaches and players. Some were planted in the ground to capture game audio and effects.

“The TV transmitters installed on mountains around Coors Field can create challenges for wireless productions,” Mason added. “Before the action, we performed accurate site surveys and current spectrum scans so we could deliver reliable wireless video and audio signals for all clients.”