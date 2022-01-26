Cox Media Appoints Moore VP, GM of CMG Ohio

ATLANTA—Cox Media Group (CMG) appointed Darren Moore as vice president and general manager of CMG Ohio. He will oversee all CMG Ohio operations including news, programming, sales, digital, engineering, production and community affairs for WHIO-TV, 95.3 and 101.1 The Eagle, 1290 and 95.7 WHIO and K99.1 New Country.

Moore joined CMG 26 years ago as an intern for WPXI in Pittsburgh, launching his career and following in the footsteps of his father, a former CMG employee. After finishing his internship, he relocated to Charlotte and worked as an account executive for the newly launched WAXN. Returning to Pittsburgh, his career continued to progress from national sales manager at WPXI/WJAC/WTOV, to local sales manager of WPXI, and later to director of sales.

Paul Curran, executive vice president of television at CMG, said in a press statement, “His strong track record of forging internal and external relationships will make a positive impact on our Dayton operations and in the Dayton community. I look forward to watching him excel in this new role as our approach to broadcasting in Dayton continues to evolve.”

“I am honored to join the outstanding broadcasters at CMG Ohio, home to some of the most iconic TV and radio brands in the entire industry,” said Moore. “I can’t wait to start working with the Dayton team, further enhancing our award-winning brands, serving our customers and viewers, and partnering with the local Miami Valley community.”