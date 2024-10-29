Cowboys-49ers Averages Nearly 24 Million Viewers on NBC, Peacock

Deommodore Lenoir of the 49ers intercepts a pass meant for the Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb during the Oct. 27 ‘Sunday Night Football’ game.

STAMFORD, Conn.—The San Francisco 49ers’ 30-24 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 27 ranked as NBC’s most-watched Week 8 “Sunday Night Football” game on record, averaging 23.9 million viewers across NBC, Peacock, NBC Sports Digital platforms and NFL Digital platforms, according to data from Nielsen and Adobe Analytics.

NBC Sports’ audience peaked at 26.4 million viewers in the second quarter (9:15-9:30 p.m. ET).

Viewership of Cowboys-49ers outpaced last year’s Week 8 game by 43% (16.7 million for Chicago Bears-Los Angeles Chargers).

NBC Sports also reported that “Sunday Night Football” is averaging 22.4 million viewers across all platforms—the series’ best average audience through Week 8 since 2015.