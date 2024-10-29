Cowboys-49ers Averages Nearly 24 Million Viewers on NBC, Peacock
Most-watched Week 8 game on ‘Sunday Night Football’ ever
STAMFORD, Conn.—The San Francisco 49ers’ 30-24 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 27 ranked as NBC’s most-watched Week 8 “Sunday Night Football” game on record, averaging 23.9 million viewers across NBC, Peacock, NBC Sports Digital platforms and NFL Digital platforms, according to data from Nielsen and Adobe Analytics.
NBC Sports’ audience peaked at 26.4 million viewers in the second quarter (9:15-9:30 p.m. ET).
Viewership of Cowboys-49ers outpaced last year’s Week 8 game by 43% (16.7 million for Chicago Bears-Los Angeles Chargers).
NBC Sports also reported that “Sunday Night Football” is averaging 22.4 million viewers across all platforms—the series’ best average audience through Week 8 since 2015.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.