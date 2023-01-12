NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” Hit 19.9M Average Viewers

STAMFORD, Conn.—Following the down-to-the-wire Lions-Packers matchup in the last “Sunday Night Football” game of the 2022-23 season, NBC Sports is reporting record ratings and streaming audiences for the games.

NBC Sports said it concluded its 17th season of "Sunday Night Football" (SNF) topping all primetime television series in the fall and that SNF is once again pacing to finish as primetime’s #1 TV show in all key metrics for the 12th consecutive year.

With a record 13 one-score games, SNF averaged a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 19.9 million viewers for the 2022 season – the show’s best viewership since 2019 and up 3% from last season (19.3 million), according to official national live plus same day data released by Nielsen, and digital data from Adobe Analytics. Over the course of the season, viewers watched nearly 72 billion minutes of SNF, NBC Sports said.

“With our most watched Kickoff Weekend in six years, the blockbuster Mahomes-Brady matchup, our largest two-game Thanksgiving Weekend audience in seven years and Sunday’s thrilling finale at iconic Lambeau Field, the 2022 Sunday Night Football season was a success from beginning to end,” said Pete Bevacqua, chairman, NBC Sports. “In a transition year on the air and in the truck, we thank our unparalleled production, technical and announce teams. Coupled with the continued growth of Peacock, we delivered a best-in-class presentation and continued our record-setting 12-year run ranking #1 in primetime.”

Sunday night’s Lions-Packers season finale averaged a total audience delivery of 23.6 million viewers, marking the most-watched SNF finale in six years and the largest Sunday night audience since Week 1, NBC said.

In addition, it was the ninth NBC SNF game this season with 20+ million viewers – the most since 2019 and up from five last year.

Led by Peacock, NBC Sports Digital delivered a full-season average minute audience above 1 million viewers (1.17 million) for the first time across Peacock, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and NFL Digital properties – up 38% from the prior record (843,000) set last year.

The streaming audience has grown such that NBC Sports Digital’s AMA of 1.17 million viewers for SNF tops the primetime average (8:30-11:30 p.m. ET) of all but three cable networks over the 20 nights of the SNF regular season package, NBC reported.