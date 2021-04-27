Comscore, ViacomCBS Renew TV Measurement Services

RESTON, Va.—Comscore and ViacomCBS are renewing the deal that provides Comscore’s National TV measurement currency for the ViacomCBS portfolio of news, entertainment and sports networks.

Comscore originally began providing its services to ViacomCBS in 2014. The new deal offers an expansion of services beyond advanced advertising. Now, ViacomCBS can guarantee its traditional linear advertising campaigns on Comscore National TV currency, according to Comscore.

ViacomCBS says that it is looking to diversify its partnerships around measurement across its linear and digital assets.

“We believe Comscore can drive significant value for ViacomCBS, helping us achieve our goals around cross-screen measurement, while supporting our efforts toward a diversified currency strategy,” said John Halley, chief operating officer of Advertising Revenue at ViacomCBS.