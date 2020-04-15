Comscore Sets Local TV Measurement Deal With CoxReps
Comscore will provide full-service ratings and impressions data
RESTON, Va.—Comscore and CoxReps have announced a new deal that will have Comscore provide full-service ratings and impressions data for all local TV markets affiliated with CoxReps.
This is a renewal of long relationship between the two companies, according to CoxReps COO Ann Hailer.
“Comscore’s ability to offer targeted automotive, political and consumer data enables CoxReps to provide a superior national sales representation for our client stations,” said Hailer.
For more information, visit www.comscore.com.
