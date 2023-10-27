Comscore Adds Social Incremental Audiences To Its Flagship Digital Measurement Tool

NEW YORK—Comscore has announced it is adding social metrics in its Media Metrix Multi-Platform suite, which provides a deduplicated view of audiences across desktop, mobile, and social to enable publishers and brands to measure their comprehensive total digital population.

The company is billing the move as a first in the digital/social measurement space and said the new metrics and tools allows publishers and brands to deduplicate social audiences and see who is unique to a particular platform. This allows brands to see which users are actually replicated in social media platforms and will help them make their ad campaigns to be more efficient and effective.

“Comscore’s methodology streamlines data with precision and uncovers interconnections across platforms, enabling us to deliver unique reach metrics that now include social,” said Greg Dale, COO at Comscore. “It’s a solution only made achievable by the massive scale of Comscore’s proprietary digital panel. Our Social Incremental methodology, which is inherently privacy-first, allows publishers with significant social presence to capture and monetize the full value of their deduplicated audiences across their entire footprint.”

In announcing the new metrics and features, Comscore also provided statements from several users applauding the development.

“Buzzfeed has built significant scale both on our own properties and offsite across all major social platforms…and Comscore’s Social Incremental reporting will allow us to demonstrate how we can deliver strong value to our partners both on our own sites and now also through our huge social reach,” said Jörn Rose, director of platform growth analytics at BuzzFeed.

“iHeart is excited to add social media fans into our Comscore audience, because these are some of our most vital and fastest growing audiences,” added Conal Byrne, CEO of iHeartMedia’s Digital Audio Group. “Also, notably, the scale of this social media audience is totally unique to iHeartMedia in the audio space: We are the only audio company in the country with this massive, engaged audience across all social platforms – driving home the fact that we are a companionship company like none other.”