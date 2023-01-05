Comcast/Charter JV Expands Tech Suite for Building, Managing Fast Channels
PGA Tour will be the first to utilize Xumo Enterprise’s self-service CMS for FAST channel management
PHILADELPHIA, Pa.—Xumo Enterprise, the business-to-business arm of the streaming platform joint venture between Comcast and Charter, has announced an expanded suite of tools and services to simplify the creation, management and monetization of free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST).
The launch of the expanded FAST channel tools from Xumo come at a time when more streamers are looking to supplement their subscription services with free programming and the launch of FAST services is becoming becoming an increasingly popular way for content owners and advertisers to reach new viewers.
“Since 2016 we have powered many of the leading FAST channels and services globally, and today’s announcement provides the growing industry with even more tools to maximize an existing FAST offering or create a new one,” said Stefan Van Engen, vice president of content acquisition and programming, Xumo.
As part of the new solution suite, Xumo Enterprise is now offering content owners the ability to manage their own FAST channels within its reimagined content management system (CMS) designed to make channel management for the emerging FAST business simple and intuitive.
Xumo announced that the PGA Tour is the first content partner to utilize Xumo Enterprise’s CMS to manage its FAST channel across available platforms. Capabilities of the CMS include building a programming schedule, managing ad loads, and gaining viewing and engagement insights.
“Our FAST channel has seen rapid growth over the past year – we’ve added more programming from our archives, expanded to new platforms and increased overall engagement,” said Tom Jeffs, vice president of media business development, PGA Tour. “Xumo Enterprise’s CMS solution has been a great asset for us, giving us a simple way to nimbly program and manage our FAST channel as an extension of our broader storytelling efforts.”
Xumo Enterprise’s CMS offering enhances and extends the company’s existing enterprise solutions, which saw unprecedented growth in 2022 as FAST adoption within the industry soared. Xumo reported that the company delivered 65% more streaming hours to its enterprise customers in 2022 than it did the year prior.
Xumo Enterprise’s existing suite of software and technology solutions include:
- FAST channel syndication. Global ad-supported and subscription-based streaming services can partner with Xumo Enterprise to distribute FAST channels within their experience, choosing from Xumo’s library of 250+ premium, quality content partnerships.
- Linear channel creation and distribution. Xumo Enterprise’s CMS enables content owners to create, program and distribute their own branded FAST channels. Its best-in-class linear play out technology reaches 30+ countries.
- Monetization and optimized ad insertion. The proprietary ads management system (AMS) and server-side ad insertion (SSAI) solutions offered by Xumo Enterprise ensures content owners and streaming platforms can successfully reach new and larger audiences while building their respective businesses.
- Yield management and data insights. A new solution from Xumo Enterprise, content partners can now directly control and manage the ad load and frequency alongside engagement for their linear channel.
- White-labeled streaming service. Xumo is the only FAST solution provider that has the tech stack to develop white-labeled streaming services for OEMs and distributors customized to individual audiences and business needs.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
