Comcast/Charter JV Expands Tech Suite for Building, Managing Fast Channels

PHILADELPHIA, Pa.—Xumo Enterprise, the business-to-business arm of the streaming platform joint venture between Comcast and Charter, has announced an expanded suite of tools and services to simplify the creation, management and monetization of free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST).

The launch of the expanded FAST channel tools from Xumo come at a time when more streamers are looking to supplement their subscription services with free programming and the launch of FAST services is becoming becoming an increasingly popular way for content owners and advertisers to reach new viewers.

“Since 2016 we have powered many of the leading FAST channels and services globally, and today’s announcement provides the growing industry with even more tools to maximize an existing FAST offering or create a new one,” said Stefan Van Engen, vice president of content acquisition and programming, Xumo.

As part of the new solution suite, Xumo Enterprise is now offering content owners the ability to manage their own FAST channels within its reimagined content management system (CMS) designed to make channel management for the emerging FAST business simple and intuitive.

Xumo announced that the PGA Tour is the first content partner to utilize Xumo Enterprise’s CMS to manage its FAST channel across available platforms. Capabilities of the CMS include building a programming schedule, managing ad loads, and gaining viewing and engagement insights.

“Our FAST channel has seen rapid growth over the past year – we’ve added more programming from our archives, expanded to new platforms and increased overall engagement,” said Tom Jeffs, vice president of media business development, PGA Tour. “Xumo Enterprise’s CMS solution has been a great asset for us, giving us a simple way to nimbly program and manage our FAST channel as an extension of our broader storytelling efforts.”

Xumo Enterprise’s CMS offering enhances and extends the company’s existing enterprise solutions, which saw unprecedented growth in 2022 as FAST adoption within the industry soared. Xumo reported that the company delivered 65% more streaming hours to its enterprise customers in 2022 than it did the year prior.

Xumo Enterprise’s existing suite of software and technology solutions include: