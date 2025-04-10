Fawesome Adds Seven New FAST Channels

MENLO PARK, Calif.—Free-ad supported streaming TV platform Fawesome has expanded its lineup with seven new channels offering news, sports, weather, culinary and entertainment programming.

With the new channels, the platform has added 80 FAST channels over the last 12 months.

“With this expansion, we’re strategically positioning Fawesome at the intersection of premium content and accessibility,” said Vikrant Mathur, co-founder of Fawesome owner Future Today. “Our growing FAST channel portfolio directly addresses evolving viewer preferences while creating valuable new opportunities for advertisers seeking engaged audiences across diverse demographics.”

Fawesome described the new FAST channels as follows:

Blue Ant Media —– Providing engaging lifestyle and documentary programming

Moviesphere and Ebony by Lionsgate — Bringing award-winning films and diverse entertainment content

Bold Baking Network — The world's first dedicated 24/7 baking channel featuring renowned baker and YouTube creator Gemma Stafford, with thousands of shows and over 1,000 hours of content

Sport TV Plus — Delivering high-stakes sporting events and commentary

Tastemade — Offering mouthwatering culinary content from celebrated chefs

GoPro TV — Showcasing thrilling adventure and action sports footage

Voice of America — Delivering trusted news coverage from around the globe

Gusto TV — One stop shop for delectable dishes, helpful cooking tips and inspiring food content