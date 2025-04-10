Fawesome Adds Seven New FAST Channels
New free streaming content comes from Lionsgate, Tastemade, GoPro and others
MENLO PARK, Calif.—Free-ad supported streaming TV platform Fawesome has expanded its lineup with seven new channels offering news, sports, weather, culinary and entertainment programming.
With the new channels, the platform has added 80 FAST channels over the last 12 months.
“With this expansion, we’re strategically positioning Fawesome at the intersection of premium content and accessibility,” said Vikrant Mathur, co-founder of Fawesome owner Future Today. “Our growing FAST channel portfolio directly addresses evolving viewer preferences while creating valuable new opportunities for advertisers seeking engaged audiences across diverse demographics.”
Fawesome described the new FAST channels as follows:
- Blue Ant Media —– Providing engaging lifestyle and documentary programming
- Moviesphere and Ebony by Lionsgate — Bringing award-winning films and diverse entertainment content
- Bold Baking Network — The world's first dedicated 24/7 baking channel featuring renowned baker and YouTube creator Gemma Stafford, with thousands of shows and over 1,000 hours of content
- Sport TV Plus — Delivering high-stakes sporting events and commentary
- Tastemade — Offering mouthwatering culinary content from celebrated chefs
- GoPro TV — Showcasing thrilling adventure and action sports footage
- Voice of America — Delivering trusted news coverage from around the globe
- Gusto TV — One stop shop for delectable dishes, helpful cooking tips and inspiring food content
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.