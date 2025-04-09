2025 NAB Show: Will FAST Be a Game-Changer for Sports Television?

LAS VEGAS—Monday’s “FAST Play: How Free Ad-Supported Streaming is Changing Sports Broadcasting” session at NAB Show was rife with references to the viewing habits of twentysomethings and the seemingly indefatigable ability of sports — particularly live sports — to draw an audience. It was also filled with optimism.

Chris Smith, moderator and staff writer at Sports Business Journal, set the table with a query, asking the room about where FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) stands, and why.

Cathy Rasenberger, president of Rasenberger Media/Sports Studio Inc., founded her company in 1998. She has successfully helped launch 28 cable networks and more than 20 FAST channels. She said that just last year, her company purchased a free streaming outfit out of Europe for rebranding as freelivesports.tv

“Some people might ask why, at this time in my career, I’m getting behind sports and FAST,” Rasenberger said. “I started in my career with ESPN, so I’m seeing the full arc. I know that live sports draws viewership and advertising, and it’s going to do the same thing for FAST.”

Jonathan Vu, senior product manager, ad products, ad tech and FAST/AVOD at the NFL, said the league’s perspective is to meet the fans where they are, a perspective that factors in cord-cutting and new viewing habits.

“If you know where the games are, you’re going to go there,” Vu said. From a FAST perspective, he said, the NFL gives all of its avid fans and more casual consumers some access to the ecosystem. “Whether it’s highlights or whether it’s original content behind the scenes … we definitely look at it as another angle to get folks to come in to our ecosystem and enjoy the NFL, Vu said. ”

Miguel Lorenzo, vice president of sports content at NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, said the Spanish-language programmer looks at FAST as additive and complementary. “It’s part of finding ways to maximize content on all platforms; [we’re] looking at a combination.”

He said the consumer data gained from FAST is critical and a real opportunity for revenue growth. “More personalization and localization has an impact on revenue,” Lorenzo said.

Vu also saw the ad business benefitting from more data, but Rasenberger cautioned that the lack of consistent data could be an issue. “The arrival of more live sports will be a sea change,” she said. “A new uniform standard of advertising will emerge.”

Shawne “Lights Out” Merriman, a former Minnesota Vikings linebacker, is immersed in FAST as co-founder and CEO of Lights Out Sports TV, a streaming service offering diverse original content, sports movies and live sports channels, including fishing, rugby, motocross, chess and more.

He understood players in the sports broadcast world being a bit hesitant to embrace FAST. “The monetization is still being figured out, it will catch up but it’s still early.”

He wants to grow his FAST business and he is committed to this. “There has to be a slow, Mack truck style turn to FAST for some,” he said. “The ones who .will win long-term don’t say no (to FAST), they’re starting that turn.”

He added that FAST is an opportunity for leagues and other players who have trouble getting the attention of the big outlets. He calls himself a partner with leagues just getting started and likes the opportunity to allow these entities to do proofs of concept.

Discoverability was one of the last subjects considered. Merriman, who has never spent a cent on marketing, said the big driver for him has been marquee events, often in the fighting sports.

Rasenberger and Vu both mentioned “leaning into the partners” to accomplish this, with the former also now using an AI tool to personalize the consumer EPG. Lorenzo also cited working with partners, but also mentioned tentpole events such as Olympics or World Cup as huge opportunities.

Copyright 2025 NAB