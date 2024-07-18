Comcast to Offer Enhanced 4K of Paris Olympics Coverage on USA Network

PHILADELPHIA—Comcast has announced details of its newly launched enhanced 4K from Xfinity and how it will be offering enhanced 4K as part of USA Network’s 24/7 coverage of the Paris Olympics.

Enhanced 4K combines 4K video delivered via Comcast’s network, Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range and Dolby Atmos immersive audio with ultra-low latency ensuring on-screen action lags live action from Paris by only seconds, it said.

“The Olympics is the best example of how Comcast can bring together its fantastic sports content, entertainment platforms, and innovative technology and connectivity offerings to deliver one-of-a-kind experiences to customers,” said Vito Forlenza, vice president of Sports Entertainment at Comcast. “By premiering enhanced 4K during Paris 2024, fans of the Olympics will be among the first to experience this new innovation and enjoy all the live action in stunning picture and audio quality, with significantly less delay compared to anything else in the market.”

The launch of enhanced 4K follows a successful trial of the technology during the 2024 Super Bowl.

X1 customers can find the enhanced 4K feed within X1’s Olympics destination, which features curated and personalized access to every minute of coverage across the networks of NBCUniversal, including NBC, USA Network, E!, CNBC, GOLF Channel, Telemundo, Universo, two new Paris Extra channels featuring 24/7 Olympics programming, as well as streaming on Peacock. Accessible by saying “Olympics” into the voice remote, the destination features new capabilities that make enjoying coverage of the games simple, easy and intuitive.

The Comcast described the new capabilities as follows:

Personalized experience across devices. Customers can choose their favorite sports to build a custom destination that makes it simple to find live coverage, event replays and a personalized playlist of highlights. Favorites carry over to the Xfinity Stream app for viewing on the go.

Comprehensive and interactive schedule of events. An interactive daily schedule, giving customers one comprehensive guide of all live and upcoming events airing across NBCUniversal’s cable and broadcast networks and streaming on Peacock.

Catch-Up Highlights on X1 enable customers to jump to top moments in recorded primetime and daytime coverage on NBC as well as men’s and women’s basketball, soccer, and golf.

4K, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on Xfinity Stream. Watching via the Xfinity Stream app enables customers to view 4K picture quality while watching USA Network’s 24/7 coverage. For the first time they also will be able to unlock Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos immersive sound via the Xfinity Stream app on compatible streaming devices and TVs.

Team Comcast Profiles of 16 Olympians and Paralympians.

Venue Tours.

Xfinity Sports Zone App, featuring Odds Zone, a new sports betting experience that makes it easy for customers to follow live odds and initiate wagers on the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app.

