Prime Video Unveils Tech Plans for NASCAR Cup Series

NEW YORK—Prime Video has released some of its tech plans for the NASCAR Cup Series, which begins on Sunday, May 25 at 5 p.m. ET with the Coca-Cola 600 from Charlotte Motor Speedway.

As part of its coverage of five consecutive races, including the series’ first-ever international points event in Mexico City, Prime Video will use 70-plus cameras, provide real-time highlights on demand, offer a 1080p HDR feed and provide coverage of every green flag moment during the races.

More specifically, the streamer said it would offer:

Every Prime Video race will feature end-to-end live coverage of green flag racing with a double-box commercial format, ensuring that viewers never miss a moment of action. Key Moments. Prime Video will leverage real-time data to offer viewers race highlights and every flag change on demand while watching NASCAR on Prime. A bank of pivotal moments will build as the race progresses, offering viewers immediate access to these key moments.

. Each race will be produced in 1080p native High Dynamic Range (HDR) with Dolby 5.1 Surround Sound. Proprietary Ultra-Low-Latency Technology. Prime Video and AWS technology will be using a proprietary, end-to-end livestreaming solution that delivers ultra-low latency, eliminates drift and ensures synchronization. Prime Video said it offers delivery speeds that match and often surpass what fans receive from traditional cable and broadcast networks.

In addition, Prime Video will offer wraparound booth and trackside coverage headlined by NASCAR Hall of Famers Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Carl Edwards and a signature new anthem from Eric Church and John Fogerty.