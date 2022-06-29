Comcast Adds 425+ SiriusXM Channels

NEW YORK—SiriusXM has announced that its SXM App, which delivers more than 425 SiriusXM channels of audio entertainment, is now available to tens of millions of Comcast customers nationwide on Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and XClass TV.

As part of the agreement, eligible Comcast customers can activate a free 3-month SiriusXM subscription offer.

The two companies also reported that future enhancements to the SXM App experience on Comcast's entertainment platforms are expected to include access to SiriusXM's expansive video library.

That library features more than 11,000 pieces of content, including interviews from "The Howard Stern Show," exclusive music performances, plus shows, interviews and clips from across the SiriusXM programming lineup.

"We're thrilled that the SXM App is now live across Comcast's entertainment platforms, enabling its customers to easily get our great streaming features and our full lineup of audio entertainment," said Joe Verbrugge, chief commercial officer, SiriusXM. "For over two decades SiriusXM has been the perfect soundtrack for listeners in their cars. The SXM App on Comcast also delivers the perfect atmosphere for our subscribers when they are at home, whether that's playing the right music for any kind of party, laughing along with our comedy channels, or getting world, sports or entertainment news from one of our many channels while working around the house. SiriusXM gives everybody at home something to enjoy."

"SiriusXM offers an extensive array of content and is a great addition to the growing catalog of apps available across our entertainment platforms," said Sudhir Muralidhar, vice president, app ecosystem, Comcast. "With today's launch across X1, Flex and XClass TV, our customers can now enjoy all their favorite music channels, podcasts, live news and more from SiriusXM on the biggest screen in their home, seamlessly integrated alongside all their other entertainment."