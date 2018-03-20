Comark Inks Deal With Ateme to Resell 1.0, 3.0 Encoders

SOUTHWICK, MASS.—Hitachi Kokusai Electric Comark today announced a partnership with ATEME Corp. to become an authorized reseller and service provider of Ateme ATSC 1.0 and 3.0 hardware and software encoding solutions.

“After careful evaluation of the encoding market and extensive product testing in our encoding systems lab at the Southwick, Mass., facility, we decided to work with Ateme.” said Dick Fiore, Comark president and CEO. “The Ateme Titan encoding solution offers best-of-breed encoding, flexibility of implementation and a future-proof upgrade path for next-gen broadcast television deployments.”

Under the agreement, Comark will focus on the North American broadcast DTV market. The company will also offer integration and system design services for stations.

Comark has an extensive history in DTV encoding dating back to the formation of Comark Digital Services to offer MPEG-2 solutions to broadcasters during the early days of the analog-to-digital transition.

“We’re thrilled to extend our partnership with Comark to our Titan software encoding,” said Walid Hamri, Ateme vice president of business development. “It’s enabling Comark to provide an end-to-end, flexible solution for the DTV market, ready for next-gen TV broadcast.”

