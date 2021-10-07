Cobalt Digital Unveils ST 2110 Factory Option For Processing Cards

CHAMPAIGN, Ill.—Cobalt Digital has introduced INDIGO ST 2110, an OpenGear-based uncompressed solution with multiple 25G interfaces and support for 4K.

INDIGO ST 2110 is a factory option that adds native SMPTE ST 2110 support to Cobalt Digital’s 9904-X-4K and 9905-MPx audio/video processor cards. It includes multiple 25G Ethernet interfaces to support 4K. The solution also includes support for SMPTE ST 2022-7 seamless redundancy switching and IS-04/IS-05 NMOS for automatic discovery and configuration, which makes interfacing to an existing network straightforward, the company said.

The audio and video processing engines of the 9904 and 9905 are capable of up, down and cross conversion, audio routing, color correction and 3D-LUT processing. The 9904 offers support for Advanced HDR by Technicolor. The INDIGO ST 2110 offers a path forward for advanced processing available in the cards to be available with IP inputs and outputs, thereby doing away with the need for gateways, the company said.

Using two cards in a single package creates a powerful, dense solution capable of natively processing HD, 3G and 4K IP streams, it said.

“The transition from SDI to IP has been underway for a few years now,” said Suzana Brady, senior vice president of Worldwide Sales & Marketing at Cobalt Digital. “In most deployments, however, this is achieved with gateways; an SDI signal is ingested and converted to an IP stream by a gateway, traverses the network, and a gateway converts it back to SDI for processing (scaling, color correction, etc.). After processing, yet another gateway is used to convert the SDI to an IP stream. Adding native ST-2110 interfaces to the audio/video processing elements provides a cost-effective, integrated solution. Customers no longer need to put multiple boxes or processing elements in the data path switching between IP and SDI. By processing natively over IP, all this complexity is streamlined and costs are reduced significantly. The combination of INDIGO ST 2110 and our 9904/9905 card-based processing solutions provides a compelling high-density native IP processing solution.”