CMG Promotes Two Senior Executives

ATLANTA—Cox Media Group (CMG) has announced two senior executive promotions by elevating Misti Turnbull to vice president of news, and naming Jordan Cipala vice president of strategy and operations.

Turnbull is one of CMG-TV’s most experienced leaders. She was part of the WSB-TV Channel 2 Action News team for 20 years, rising through the ranks to news director. Most recently, she served as CMG’s executive director of news with a focus on broadcast, digital content, and streaming content. Turnbull has worked in newsrooms in Norfolk, Colorado Springs, Denver, and Atlanta.

Over her nearly 30-year career, Turnbull has earned multiple Emmy awards and was awarded the first Southeast Regional Emmy for Outstanding Producer. She and her teams have also received multiple Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, including Overall Excellence and the coveted National Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

“Misti understands CMG’s pursuit of journalism excellence. Her knowledge of multi-platform content strategies and audience insights makes us better every day,” said Marian Pittman, executive vice president of content, product, innovation and research. “She exemplifies the power of dedication and what it takes to be the best.”

Turnbull earned her bachelor’s degree in media performance from Florida State University. She and her husband, Robert, have been married for 28 years and have a son, Jackson, and daughter, Hannah.

In his new role as vice president of strategy and operations, Jordan Cipala will be responsible for evaluating business development opportunities, bolstering CMG’s market-intelligence capabilities, managing M&A and integration efforts, and supporting more streamlined collaboration and execution across CMG’s business units. He’ll continue as the executive sponsor of CMG’s Young Professionals Network Business Resource Group.

Prior to joining CMG, Cipala worked in PE-backed operations, principal investing and investment banking. He’s led strategic planning, evaluated and executed key investments across a variety of sectors, helped close M&A transactions and more.

“Jordan has been an indispensable member of the CMG team in leading our annual strategic planning process, supporting our Board interactions, and operationalizing our M&A efforts,” said Dan York, CMG’s president and CEO. “We’re thrilled to promote from within and reward his invaluable expertise and dedication to CMG’s future and continued evolution.”

Cipala graduated from Vanderbilt University with a double major in Economics and Engineering Science. He’s an Eagle scout, avid tennis player and fitness enthusiast, and enjoys spending time on his family’s farm outside of Nashville.