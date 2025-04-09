CMG Launches $pend $mart Stream on Amazon Fire TV Channels

ATLANTA —Cox Media Group (CMG) has announced that its The $pend $mart Stream has launched on Amazon Fire TV Channels.

The agreement for carriage on Amazon Fire TV Channels more than doubles the reach of streaming service that offers financial advice to help consumers protect their money, spend wisely, grow wealth, save for retirement, avoid scams, and much more.

“We’re always trying to listen to what our audiences want, and $pend $mart is a direct result of what they told us,” said Marian Pittman, president of content for CMG. “$pend $mart is the latest in a line of content channels distributed by CMG that includes StreamAmerica, Gusto TV, Cheddar, Curiosity Now, and others.”

In addition to Fire TV Channels, $pend $mart is also available on the Local Now and NewsON apps and CMG’s owned-and-operated station websites and apps. All of these apps are available on mobile iOS, Android and CTV/Streaming platforms.