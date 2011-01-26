Clear-Com Opens Beijing Office

Matt Danilowicz at the opening ceremonies of Clear-Com’s new Beijing, China office.

Clear-Com has announced the opening of a new office in China as part of the company’s commitment to customers in the Greater China and Asia-Pacific markets. The office began operations on Jan. 1 and is located in Beijing.



“Clear-Com has been serving the greater China region for more than 30 years, and it’s clear to us that the demand for higher quality, better performing and more reliable intercom products from Broadcast and Live Event customers is growing,” said Matt Danilowicz, Clear-Com’s president and managing director. “The opening of a dedicated Clear-Com office location and strategic hiring of new personnel will further our company’s mission to be the global first choice for professional voice communication solutions.”



The Beijing facility will serve as Clear-Com’s central hub for sales support and promotional activities, as well as for providing technical assistance and shipping coordination services.



