Clear-Com’s Nicki Fisher Accepts Leadership Roles at Rise

ALAMEDA, Calif.—Nicki Fisher, EMEA sales director for Clear-Com, has been appointed the new chair of the board for Rise,a nonprofit organization that supports women in the media and entertainment technology sector. She will hold a dual role within Rise as a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) ambassador for the Rise Up initiative in U.K.-based schools.

Rise is an advocacy membership group that aims to support women of all backgrounds working in the global broadcast technology sector. Its mission is to ensure a diverse, gender-balanced workforce across engineering, technical operations, sales, marketing and business roles. Fisher will assist in program development for events, seminars and the group’s mentoring program, along with overseeing advisory boards and business functions.

In early 2019, Rise Up introduced a series of workshops designed to give students hands-on experience with broadcast technologies while working alongside industry professionals. Fisher was instrumental in getting Clear-Com involved in the program.

“I’ve experienced firsthand what students can gain from the program and how workshops like these can impact young people deciding on a career path,” Fisher said in a press release.

With 30 years of industry experience working in sales, Fisher has been a sales director for EMEA at Clear-Com for almost seven years. She is an active member of the IABM board and supervisory group as a key representative for manufacturers in the broadcast Industry and has been involved in RISE since the group’s beginning.