Clear-Com Hires Michael Franklin as Regional Sales Manager

Will oversee the South-Central region in the U.S.

ALAMEDA, Calif.—Michael Franklin is joining the Clear-Com team, as the company has announced his hire to the role of regional sales manager for the South-Central region of the U.S.

Michael Franklin

One of Franklin’s main goals, per Clear-Com, will be to support the company’s strong partner network in the region, which covers Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky.

Franklin most recently worked at Lawo as a senior sales manager for North America. He also has experience as the director of sales for Harman International and as the senior sales manager for the U.S. at Studer.

“Mike’s vast knowledge of some of our key markets, including theater and broadcast, and his familiarity with this particular region, make him an incredible asset to our U.S. sales team,” said Michael Rucker, Clear-Com director of sales, Americas.

Clear-Com describes this hire as part of its continued expansion of their U.S. sales team, training and support operations.